Truist Securities Maintains Piedmont Realty Trust (PDM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.67% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Piedmont Realty Trust is $9.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 15.67% from its latest reported closing price of $8.23 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Piedmont Realty Trust is 598MM, an increase of 5.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 495 funds or institutions reporting positions in Piedmont Realty Trust. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDM is 0.10%, an increase of 10.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.79% to 131,468K shares. The put/call ratio of PDM is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 5,886K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,316K shares , representing an increase of 26.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDM by 65.63% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,629K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,659K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDM by 25.94% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,096K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,072K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDM by 17.14% over the last quarter.

Wilsey Asset Management holds 4,062K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,115K shares , representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDM by 21.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,000K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,921K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDM by 9.95% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.