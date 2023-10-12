Truist Securities Maintains PGT Innovations (PGTI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.40% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for PGT Innovations is 35.36. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 12.40% from its latest reported closing price of 31.46.

The projected annual revenue for PGT Innovations is 1,545MM, an increase of 3.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 483 funds or institutions reporting positions in PGT Innovations. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 7.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGTI is 0.19%, a decrease of 11.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.93% to 56,683K shares. The put/call ratio of PGTI is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,116K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,364K shares, representing a decrease of 6.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGTI by 6.04% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,304K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,648K shares, representing a decrease of 40.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGTI by 21.26% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 2,471K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,834K shares, representing a decrease of 14.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGTI by 4.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,780K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,753K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGTI by 8.79% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,770K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,737K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGTI by 8.85% over the last quarter.

PGT Innovations Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Its highly-engineered and technically-advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and unify indoor/outdoor living spaces. PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation's largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds the leadership position in its primary markets, and is part of the S&P SmallCap 400 Index.

