Truist Securities Maintains PetIQ Inc - (PETQ) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of PetIQ Inc - (NASDAQ:PETQ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.68% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for PetIQ Inc - is 28.05. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 29.68% from its latest reported closing price of 21.63.

The projected annual revenue for PetIQ Inc - is 1,004MM, an increase of 0.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 327 funds or institutions reporting positions in PetIQ Inc -. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PETQ is 0.20%, an increase of 23.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.65% to 28,765K shares. The put/call ratio of PETQ is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eos Management holds 1,973K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Applied Fundamental Research holds 1,594K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,584K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PETQ by 16.13% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 1,283K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,255K shares, representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PETQ by 31.31% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,096K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,125K shares, representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PETQ by 230.31% over the last quarter.

Nepsis holds 957K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 956K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PETQ by 23.11% over the last quarter.

PetIQ Background Information



PetIQ is a leading pet medication and wellness company delivering a smarter way for pet parents to help their pets live their best lives through convenient access to affordable veterinary products and services. The company engages with customers through more than 60,000 points of distribution across retail and e-commerce channels with its branded and distributed medications, which is further supported by its own world-class medications manufacturing facility in Omaha, Nebraska. The company's national service platform, VIP Petcare, operates in over 3,400 retail partner locations in 41 states providing cost effective and convenient veterinary wellness services. PetIQ believes that pets are an important part of the family and deserve the best products and care.

