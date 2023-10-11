Truist Securities Maintains Pediatrix Medical Group (MD) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.62% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pediatrix Medical Group is 15.30. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 19.62% from its latest reported closing price of 12.79.

The projected annual revenue for Pediatrix Medical Group is 2,095MM, an increase of 4.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 509 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pediatrix Medical Group. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 3.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MD is 0.10%, a decrease of 2.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.58% to 96,512K shares. The put/call ratio of MD is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 8,493K shares representing 10.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,928K shares, representing an increase of 6.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MD by 2.69% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 8,188K shares representing 9.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,136K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MD by 152.05% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,789K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,958K shares, representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MD by 10.32% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 5,317K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,557K shares, representing a decrease of 23.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MD by 25.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,481K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,423K shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MD by 9.97% over the last quarter.

Pediatrix Medical Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mednax, Inc. is a national medical group comprised of the nation's leading providers of physician services. Physicians and advanced practitioners practicing as part of Mednax are reshaping the delivery of care within their specialties and subspecialties, using evidence-based tools, continuous quality initiatives, clinical research and telehealth programs to enhance patient outcomes and provide high-quality, cost-effective care. The Company was founded in 1979, and today, through its affiliated professional entities, Mednax provides services through a network of more than 2,300 physicians in 39 states and Puerto Rico.

