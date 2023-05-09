Truist Securities Maintains Pediatrix Medical Group (MD) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.53% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pediatrix Medical Group is 17.51. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 27.53% from its latest reported closing price of 13.73.

The projected annual revenue for Pediatrix Medical Group is 2,095MM, an increase of 5.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 497 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pediatrix Medical Group. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MD is 0.14%, a decrease of 8.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.78% to 97,755K shares. The put/call ratio of MD is 2.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lazard Asset Management holds 6,988K shares representing 8.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,020K shares, representing an increase of 13.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MD by 1.49% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 6,547K shares representing 7.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,761K shares, representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MD by 20.47% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 6,468K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,497K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MD by 16.70% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,071K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,175K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MD by 19.49% over the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 5,474K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,915K shares, representing a decrease of 8.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MD by 27.41% over the last quarter.

Pediatrix Medical Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mednax, Inc. is a national medical group comprised of the nation's leading providers of physician services. Physicians and advanced practitioners practicing as part of Mednax are reshaping the delivery of care within their specialties and subspecialties, using evidence-based tools, continuous quality initiatives, clinical research and telehealth programs to enhance patient outcomes and provide high-quality, cost-effective care. The Company was founded in 1979, and today, through its affiliated professional entities, Mednax provides services through a network of more than 2,300 physicians in 39 states and Puerto Rico.

