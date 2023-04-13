Truist Securities Maintains Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.40% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is $16.98. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 19.40% from its latest reported closing price of $14.22.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is $1,529MM, an increase of 9.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.13.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Declares $0.01 Dividend

On March 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

At the current share price of $14.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.28%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.10%, the lowest has been 0.16%, and the highest has been 10.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.41 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.75 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ivy Variable Insurance Portfolios - Ivy VIP Small Cap Core Class II holds 45K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 5.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEB by 12.33% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Core Funds - Thrivent Core Small Cap Value Fund holds 410K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LKSCX - LKCM Small Cap Equity Fund holds 93K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares, representing a decrease of 49.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEB by 40.84% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT Small Cap Value Portfolio Class IB holds 21K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEB by 13.11% over the last quarter.

Tcw Group holds 82K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares, representing a decrease of 32.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEB by 66.95% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 610 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEB is 0.15%, a decrease of 2.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.45% to 174,702K shares. The put/call ratio of PEB is 1.54, indicating a bearish outlook.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust organized in December 2009 to opportunistically acquire and invest in upper upscale, full service hotel and resort properties located in or near urban markets in major United States gateway cities.

See all Pebblebrook Hotel Trust regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.