Truist Securities Maintains Peakstone Realty Trust - Class E (PKST) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Peakstone Realty Trust - Class E (NYSE:PKST) with a Hold recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.92% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Peakstone Realty Trust - Class E is 23.46. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 10.92% from its latest reported closing price of 21.15.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Peakstone Realty Trust - Class E is 266MM, an increase of 0.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.94.
Peakstone Realty Trust - Class E Declares $0.22 Dividend
On June 20, 2023 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.22 per share ($2.70 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 received the payment on July 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.
At the current share price of $21.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.77%.
Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.62%, the lowest has been 0.98%, and the highest has been 17.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 6.59 (n=15).
The current dividend yield is 1.08 standard deviations above the historical average.
Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.01. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.
The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.90%.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Advisor Group Holdings holds 447K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company.
Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 426K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 312K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company.
Northern Trust holds 242K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
AE Wealth Management holds 229K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company.
Additional reading:
- Calculation of Fling Fee Tables Form S-3 (Form Type) Peakstone Realty Trust (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter) PKST OP, L.P. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter) Table 1: Newly Registered and Carry Forward Securi
- Subsidiary Registrant
- Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM T-1 STATEMENT OF ELIGIBILITY UNDER THE TRUST INDENTURE ACT OF 1939 OF A CORPORATION DESIGNATED TO ACT AS TRUSTEE Check if an Application to Determine Eligibility of a Trustee Pursuant to Section 305(b)(2) ☐ U.S. BANK TRUST
- Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM T-1 STATEMENT OF ELIGIBILITY UNDER THE TRUST INDENTURE ACT OF 1939 OF A CORPORATION DESIGNATED TO ACT AS TRUSTEE Check if an Application to Determine Eligibility of a Trustee Pursuant to Section 305(b)(2) ☐ U.S. BANK TRUST
- PKST OP, L.P., the Guarantors party hereto Dated as of ___________, 20___ U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association TABLE OF CONTENTS
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.