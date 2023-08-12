News & Insights

Truist Securities Maintains Peakstone Realty Trust - Class E (PKST) Hold Recommendation

August 12, 2023 — 07:01 am EDT

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Peakstone Realty Trust - Class E (NYSE:PKST) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.92% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Peakstone Realty Trust - Class E is 23.46. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 10.92% from its latest reported closing price of 21.15.

The projected annual revenue for Peakstone Realty Trust - Class E is 266MM, an increase of 0.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.94.

Peakstone Realty Trust - Class E Declares $0.22 Dividend

On June 20, 2023 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.22 per share ($2.70 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 received the payment on July 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $21.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.77%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.62%, the lowest has been 0.98%, and the highest has been 17.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 6.59 (n=15).

The current dividend yield is 1.08 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.01. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.90%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PKST / Peakstone Realty Trust - Class E Shares Held by Institutions

Advisor Group Holdings holds 447K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 426K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 312K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company.

Northern Trust holds 242K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AE Wealth Management holds 229K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company.

