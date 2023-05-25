Truist Securities Maintains Patrick Industries (PATK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.71% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Patrick Industries is 83.35. The forecasts range from a low of 63.63 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 21.71% from its latest reported closing price of 68.48.

The projected annual revenue for Patrick Industries is 4,326MM, a decrease of 2.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 574 funds or institutions reporting positions in Patrick Industries. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PATK is 0.15%, an increase of 33.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.18% to 24,087K shares. The put/call ratio of PATK is 1.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,566K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,596K shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATK by 8.30% over the last quarter.

FSCRX - Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund holds 850K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 700K shares, representing an increase of 17.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATK by 79.08% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 654K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 996K shares, representing a decrease of 52.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PATK by 89.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 651K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 496K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 478K shares, representing an increase of 3.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATK by 29.78% over the last quarter.

Patrick Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer and distributor of component products and building products serving the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, residential housing, high-rise, hospitality, kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings, and other industrial markets and operates coast-to-coast in various locations throughout the United States and in Canada, China and the Netherlands. Patrick's major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped profile mouldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, hardwood furniture, fiberglass bath fixtures and tile systems, thermoformed shower surrounds, specialty bath and closet building products, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wire harnesses, boat covers, towers, tops and frames, electrical systems components including instrument and dash panels, softwoods lumber, interior passage doors, air handling products, RV painting, slotwall panels and components, aluminum fuel tanks, and CNC molds and composite parts and other products. The Company also distributes drywall and drywall finishing products, electronics and audio systems components, wiring, electrical and plumbing products, appliances, cement siding, raw and processed lumber, FRP products, interior passage doors, roofing products, tile, laminate and ceramic flooring, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lighting products, various marine aftermarket products, and other miscellaneous products, in addition to providing transportation and logistics services.

