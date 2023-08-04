Truist Securities Maintains Parsons (PSN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Parsons (NYSE:PSN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.13% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Parsons is 54.06. The forecasts range from a low of 46.46 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 0.13% from its latest reported closing price of 53.99.

The projected annual revenue for Parsons is 4,507MM, a decrease of 5.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 471 funds or institutions reporting positions in Parsons. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSN is 0.20%, an increase of 7.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.05% to 111,370K shares. The put/call ratio of PSN is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Newport Trust holds 62,686K shares representing 59.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,589K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 3.45% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,085K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,086K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 9.64% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 3,452K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,208K shares, representing an increase of 7.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 1.77% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,801K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,813K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 5.32% over the last quarter.

Channing Capital Management holds 1,381K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company.

Parsons Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Parsons is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities.

