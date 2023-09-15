Truist Securities Maintains Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 15, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.61% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Park Hotels & Resorts is 16.75. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 29.61% from its latest reported closing price of 12.92.

The projected annual revenue for Park Hotels & Resorts is 2,819MM, an increase of 4.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 663 funds or institutions reporting positions in Park Hotels & Resorts. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PK is 0.20%, a decrease of 1.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.12% to 219,097K shares. The put/call ratio of PK is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 11,358K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,348K shares, representing an increase of 35.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PK by 421.14% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,881K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,029K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PK by 10.56% over the last quarter.

Northwood Liquid Management holds 7,020K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,306K shares, representing an increase of 10.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PK by 3.52% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,541K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,936K shares, representing a decrease of 6.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PK by 6.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,224K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,567K shares, representing a decrease of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PK by 9.30% over the last quarter.

Park Hotels & Resorts Background Information

Park Hotels & Resorts Background Information

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

