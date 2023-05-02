Truist Securities Maintains Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.68% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Park Hotels & Resorts is 16.32. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 32.68% from its latest reported closing price of 12.30.

The projected annual revenue for Park Hotels & Resorts is 2,819MM, an increase of 4.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.59.

Park Hotels & Resorts Declares $0.15 Dividend

On March 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $12.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.88%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.91%, the lowest has been 0.20%, and the highest has been 13.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.13 (n=141).

The current dividend yield is 0.01 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 667 funds or institutions reporting positions in Park Hotels & Resorts. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PK is 0.20%, a decrease of 13.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.29% to 222,542K shares. The put/call ratio of PK is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,029K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,583K shares, representing a decrease of 5.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PK by 2.38% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 7,497K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,650K shares, representing an increase of 37.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PK by 63.45% over the last quarter.

PGGM Investments holds 7,266K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,596K shares, representing a decrease of 4.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PK by 0.31% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,943K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,558K shares, representing an increase of 5.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PK by 3.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,491K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,017K shares, representing an increase of 7.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PK by 4.31% over the last quarter.

Park Hotels & Resorts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

