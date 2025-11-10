Truist Securities Maintains Palvella Therapeutics (PVLA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Palvella Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:PVLA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.46% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Palvella Therapeutics is $82.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.49 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.46% from its latest reported closing price of $77.83 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in Palvella Therapeutics. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 132.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PVLA is 0.12%, an increase of 69.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.94% to 7,105K shares. The put/call ratio of PVLA is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 722K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 690K shares , representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PVLA by 26.24% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 714K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 697K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 446K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares , representing an increase of 56.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PVLA by 50.12% over the last quarter.

Samsara BioCapital holds 340K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 679K shares , representing a decrease of 100.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PVLA by 53.82% over the last quarter.

