Truist Securities Maintains Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.17% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Packaging Corp Of America is 134.07. The forecasts range from a low of 104.03 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.17% from its latest reported closing price of 152.65.

The projected annual revenue for Packaging Corp Of America is 8,419MM, an increase of 4.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.60.

Packaging Corp Of America Declares $1.25 Dividend

On May 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share ($5.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 received the payment on July 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.25 per share.

At the current share price of $152.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.28%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.18%, the lowest has been 2.34%, and the highest has been 4.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.43 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.23 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.58%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1363 funds or institutions reporting positions in Packaging Corp Of America. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PKG is 0.23%, a decrease of 22.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.95% to 94,107K shares. The put/call ratio of PKG is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 4,483K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,905K shares, representing an increase of 12.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 71.34% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,655K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,636K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 0.81% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,567K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,506K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 6.50% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,236K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,261K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 5.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,777K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,812K shares, representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 1.04% over the last quarter.

Packaging Corp Of America Background Information

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) is the third largest producer of containerboard products and the third largest producer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America. PCA operates eight paper mills and 92 corrugated products plants and related facilities.

