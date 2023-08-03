Truist Securities Maintains OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.32% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for OrthoPediatrics is 57.80. The forecasts range from a low of 52.52 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 43.32% from its latest reported closing price of 40.33.

The projected annual revenue for OrthoPediatrics is 155MM, an increase of 12.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 287 funds or institutions reporting positions in OrthoPediatrics. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KIDS is 0.17%, an increase of 3.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.48% to 20,158K shares. The put/call ratio of KIDS is 9.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Capital Management holds 3,295K shares representing 14.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,176K shares, representing an increase of 3.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIDS by 4.51% over the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 1,832K shares representing 7.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,795K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIDS by 1.94% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 1,613K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,586K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIDS by 3.30% over the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners holds 1,089K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,042K shares, representing an increase of 4.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIDS by 6.99% over the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 999K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,045K shares, representing a decrease of 4.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIDS by 4.90% over the last quarter.

OrthoPediatrics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 35 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics' global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 44 countries outside the United States.

