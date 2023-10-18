Truist Securities Maintains Onewater Marine Inc - (ONEW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Onewater Marine Inc - (NASDAQ:ONEW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.89% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Onewater Marine Inc - is 33.15. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 33.89% from its latest reported closing price of 24.76.

The projected annual revenue for Onewater Marine Inc - is 1,986MM, an increase of 5.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 240 funds or institutions reporting positions in Onewater Marine Inc -. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONEW is 0.21%, a decrease of 4.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.52% to 12,551K shares. The put/call ratio of ONEW is 4.58, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 1,729K shares representing 12.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,739K shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONEW by 23.28% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,415K shares representing 9.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,440K shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONEW by 26.45% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 998K shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 982K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONEW by 27.71% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 969K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 976K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONEW by 6.20% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 720K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 505K shares, representing an increase of 29.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONEW by 72.05% over the last quarter.

Onewater Marine Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OneWater Marine Inc. is one of the largest and fastest-growing premium recreational boat retailers in the United States. OneWater operates 69 stores throughout 10 different states, seven of which are in the top twenty states for marine retail expenditures. OneWater offers a broad range of products and services and has diversified revenue streams, which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services such as boat storage.

