Truist Securities Maintains Onewater Marine Inc - (ONEW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Onewater Marine Inc - (NASDAQ:ONEW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.26% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Onewater Marine Inc - is 40.12. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 50.26% from its latest reported closing price of 26.70.

The projected annual revenue for Onewater Marine Inc - is 1,972MM, an increase of 4.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 246 funds or institutions reporting positions in Onewater Marine Inc -. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONEW is 0.22%, a decrease of 2.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.00% to 12,086K shares. The put/call ratio of ONEW is 6.53, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 1,739K shares representing 12.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,720K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONEW by 4.63% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,440K shares representing 10.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,415K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONEW by 2.88% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 982K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 570K shares, representing an increase of 41.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONEW by 60.39% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 976K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 982K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONEW by 13.63% over the last quarter.

RYTRX - Royce Total Return Fund Investment Class holds 601K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 261K shares, representing an increase of 56.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONEW by 124.89% over the last quarter.

Onewater Marine Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OneWater Marine Inc. is one of the largest and fastest-growing premium recreational boat retailers in the United States. OneWater operates 69 stores throughout 10 different states, seven of which are in the top twenty states for marine retail expenditures. OneWater offers a broad range of products and services and has diversified revenue streams, which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services such as boat storage.

