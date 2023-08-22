Truist Securities Maintains OneSpaWorld Holdings (OSW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.77% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for OneSpaWorld Holdings is 15.56. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 40.77% from its latest reported closing price of 11.05.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for OneSpaWorld Holdings is 659MM, a decrease of 7.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 334 funds or institutions reporting positions in OneSpaWorld Holdings. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 7.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSW is 0.18%, a decrease of 36.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.81% to 92,840K shares. The put/call ratio of OSW is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 13,708K shares representing 13.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,780K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSW by 3.02% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 9,006K shares representing 9.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,373K shares, representing an increase of 18.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSW by 28.94% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,605K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,633K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSW by 80.32% over the last quarter.

Channing Capital Management holds 3,616K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,227K shares, representing a decrease of 16.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSW by 17.56% over the last quarter.

New South Capital Management holds 2,656K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,857K shares, representing a decrease of 7.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSW by 119,152.46% over the last quarter.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas, OneSpaWorld is one of the largest health and wellness services companies in the world. OneSpaWorld's distinguished spas offer guests a comprehensive suite of premium health, wellness, fitness and beauty services, treatments, and products currently onboard 163 cruise ships and at 54 destination resorts around the world. OneSpaWorld holds the leading market position within the fast-growing international leisure market that has been built upon its exceptional service standards, expansive global recruitment, training and logistics platforms, and a history of service and product innovation that has enhanced its guests' personal care experiences while vacationing for over 50 years.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.