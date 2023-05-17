Truist Securities Maintains Oneok (OKE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Oneok (NYSE:OKE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.26% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oneok is 74.27. The forecasts range from a low of 62.62 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 31.26% from its latest reported closing price of 56.58.

The projected annual revenue for Oneok is 24,159MM, an increase of 12.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.46.

Oneok Declares $0.96 Dividend

On April 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.96 per share ($3.82 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 received the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.96 per share.

At the current share price of $56.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.75%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.00%, the lowest has been 4.46%, and the highest has been 19.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.84 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.09 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1792 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oneok. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OKE is 0.40%, an increase of 16.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.12% to 335,419K shares. The put/call ratio of OKE is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,585K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,322K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKE by 20.75% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 12,938K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,055K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKE by 4.58% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,404K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,314K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKE by 18.80% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,332K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,130K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKE by 20.48% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 9,843K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,000K shares, representing an increase of 18.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKE by 85.95% over the last quarter.

Oneok Background Information

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

