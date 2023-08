Truist Securities Maintains Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.44% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings is 69.83. The forecasts range from a low of 51.51 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.44% from its latest reported closing price of 71.58.

The projected annual revenue for Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings is 2,040MM, an increase of 11.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 756 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 2.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OLLI is 0.25%, a decrease of 0.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.24% to 76,086K shares. The put/call ratio of OLLI is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 4,627K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,948K shares, representing a decrease of 6.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLLI by 7.00% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,557K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,631K shares, representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLLI by 13.22% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 3,013K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,091K shares, representing a decrease of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLLI by 15.47% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,247K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,242K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLLI by 16.85% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 2,125K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,870K shares, representing an increase of 11.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLLI by 10.23% over the last quarter.

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Background Information

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is a highly differentiated and fast growing, extreme value retailer of brand name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is known for its assortment of merchandise offered as Good Stuff Cheap®. The company offers name brand products, Real Brands! Real Bargains!®, in every department, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids and other categories. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. currently operates 394 stores in 25 states throughout half of the United States.

