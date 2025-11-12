Truist Securities Maintains Octave Specialty Group (AMBC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Octave Specialty Group (NYSE:AMBC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.40% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Octave Specialty Group is $12.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 28.40% from its latest reported closing price of $9.93 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 301 funds or institutions reporting positions in Octave Specialty Group. This is an decrease of 55 owner(s) or 15.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMBC is 0.19%, an increase of 45.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.64% to 44,440K shares. The put/call ratio of AMBC is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Western Standard holds 2,641K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 1,423K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,419K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Continental General Insurance holds 1,218K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,206K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,265K shares , representing a decrease of 4.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMBC by 21.90% over the last quarter.

