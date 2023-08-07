Truist Securities Maintains Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.80% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Occidental Petroleum is 69.75. The forecasts range from a low of 57.57 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 9.80% from its latest reported closing price of 63.52.

The projected annual revenue for Occidental Petroleum is 34,516MM, an increase of 9.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1874 funds or institutions reporting positions in Occidental Petroleum. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 1.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OXY is 0.39%, a decrease of 25.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.41% to 813,233K shares. The put/call ratio of OXY is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 211,707K shares representing 23.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 194,352K shares, representing an increase of 8.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXY by 0.71% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 92,156K shares representing 10.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92,957K shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXY by 2.37% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 60,554K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 20,897K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,048K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXY by 5.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,655K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,724K shares, representing a decrease of 5.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXY by 13.20% over the last quarter.

Occidental Petroleum Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Occidental is an international energy company with assets in the United States, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. It is one of the largest oil producers in the U.S., including a leading producer in the Permian and DJ basins, and offshore Gulf of Mexico. Its midstream and marketing segment provides flow assurance and maximizes the value of our oil and gas. Its chemical subsidiary OxyChem manufactures the building blocks for life-enhancing products. Its Oxy Low Carbon Ventures subsidiary is advancing leading-edge technologies and business solutions that economically grow its business while reducing emissions. It is committed to using its global leadership in carbon management to advance a lower-carbon world.

