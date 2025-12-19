Truist Securities Maintains NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NasdaqGS:NXPI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.72% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is $263.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $212.10 to a high of $306.60. The average price target represents an increase of 18.72% from its latest reported closing price of $222.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is 15,433MM, an increase of 28.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,022 funds or institutions reporting positions in NXP Semiconductors N.V.. This is an decrease of 78 owner(s) or 3.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXPI is 0.33%, an increase of 3.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.21% to 283,174K shares. The put/call ratio of NXPI is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 23,986K shares representing 9.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,642K shares , representing an increase of 5.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 1.16% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,584K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,250K shares , representing an increase of 10.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 84.09% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,728K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,237K shares , representing a decrease of 6.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 85.72% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,170K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,062K shares , representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 3.70% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 6,196K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,601K shares , representing an increase of 9.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 0.91% over the last quarter.

