Truist Securities Maintains Nuvasive (NUVA) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Nuvasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.97% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nuvasive is 49.70. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 13.97% from its latest reported closing price of 43.61.

The projected annual revenue for Nuvasive is 1,304MM, an increase of 6.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 609 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuvasive. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 3.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NUVA is 0.19%, an increase of 4.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.18% to 68,034K shares. The put/call ratio of NUVA is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,803K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,862K shares, representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUVA by 4.17% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,142K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,314K shares, representing a decrease of 8.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUVA by 22.96% over the last quarter.

Magnetar Financial holds 1,779K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 845K shares, representing an increase of 52.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUVA by 142.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,602K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,578K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUVA by 6.09% over the last quarter.

Paradice Investment Management holds 1,382K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,391K shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUVA by 97,670.48% over the last quarter.

Nuvasive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NuVasive, Inc. is the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery and beyond with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions designed to deliver reproducible and clinically-proven surgical outcomes. The Company's portfolio includes access instruments, implantable hardware, biologics, software systems for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative monitoring service offerings. With over $1 billion in revenues, NuVasive has an approximate 2,400-person workforce in more than 40 countries serving surgeons, hospitals and patients.

