Truist Securities Maintains Northrop Grumman (NOC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.65% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Northrop Grumman is $616.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $502.77 to a high of $724.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.65% from its latest reported closing price of $626.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Northrop Grumman is 40,976MM, an increase of 1.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 25.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,541 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northrop Grumman. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 0.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOC is 0.29%, an increase of 5.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.81% to 164,598K shares. The put/call ratio of NOC is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Soundwatch Capital holds 12,915K shares representing 9.02% ownership of the company.

Capital International Investors holds 11,967K shares representing 8.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,853K shares , representing an increase of 26.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOC by 15.59% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,504K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,139K shares , representing an increase of 6.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOC by 1.32% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 4,855K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,996K shares , representing an increase of 17.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOC by 31.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,630K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,573K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOC by 11.79% over the last quarter.

