Truist Securities Maintains Northern Trust (NTRS) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Northern Trust (NasdaqGS:NTRS) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.35% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Northern Trust is $128.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $159.60. The average price target represents an increase of 2.35% from its latest reported closing price of $125.48 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Northern Trust is 7,726MM, a decrease of 2.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,631 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northern Trust. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 2.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTRS is 0.23%, an increase of 5.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.41% to 189,803K shares. The put/call ratio of NTRS is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 7,794K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,523K shares , representing an increase of 16.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRS by 47.20% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,214K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,850K shares , representing a decrease of 8.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRS by 12.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,931K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,852K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRS by 16.21% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 5,855K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,855K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRS by 19.05% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,522K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,446K shares , representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRS by 15.78% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.