Truist Securities Maintains Northern Trust Corporation - Preferred Stock (NTRSO) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Northern Trust Corporation - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:NTRSO) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.88% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Northern Trust Corporation - Preferred Stock is $19.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.89 to a high of $24.27. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.88% from its latest reported closing price of $20.53 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Northern Trust Corporation - Preferred Stock is 7,726MM, a decrease of 1.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northern Trust Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTRSO is 0.34%, an increase of 3.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.38% to 3,531K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,266K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,380K shares , representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTRSO by 6.55% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 620K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 650K shares , representing a decrease of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTRSO by 1.37% over the last quarter.

FEBAX - First Eagle Global Income Builder Fund holds 304K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 179K shares , representing an increase of 41.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRSO by 66.81% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 286K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares , representing a decrease of 12.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTRSO by 13.13% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 260K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares , representing a decrease of 11.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTRSO by 8.19% over the last quarter.

