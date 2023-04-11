Truist Securities Maintains Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Northern Oil & Gas (AMEX:NOG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.55% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Northern Oil & Gas is $45.19. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 35.55% from its latest reported closing price of $33.34.

The projected annual revenue for Northern Oil & Gas is $2,151MM, an increase of 17.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $11.29.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cornerstone Planning Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

SMLF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF holds 81K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing a decrease of 23.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOG by 395.35% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 501K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 496K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOG by 2.19% over the last quarter.

FALCX - Strategic Advisers Large Cap Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

FOSCX - Small Company Fund Institutional holds 282K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 259K shares, representing an increase of 8.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOG by 19.37% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 561 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northern Oil & Gas. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 7.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOG is 0.34%, an increase of 25.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.97% to 95,163K shares. The put/call ratio of NOG is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

Northern Oil and Gas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. is a company with a primary strategy of investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the Williston Basin Bakken and Three Forks play in North Dakota and Montana.

