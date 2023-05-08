Truist Securities Maintains Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Northern Oil and Gas (AMEX:NOG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.55% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Northern Oil and Gas is 47.86. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents an increase of 49.55% from its latest reported closing price of 32.00.

The projected annual revenue for Northern Oil and Gas is 2,151MM, an increase of 19.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 572 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northern Oil and Gas. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 9.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOG is 0.33%, an increase of 13.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.95% to 96,126K shares. The put/call ratio of NOG is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,054K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,054K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Angelo Gordon & Co. holds 5,114K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,021K shares, representing an increase of 80.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOG by 470.08% over the last quarter.

XOP - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 2,808K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,938K shares, representing an increase of 30.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOG by 33.30% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,493K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,630K shares, representing a decrease of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOG by 3.03% over the last quarter.

Northern Oil and Gas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. is a company with a primary strategy of investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the Williston Basin Bakken and Three Forks play in North Dakota and Montana.

