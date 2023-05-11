Truist Securities Maintains Noodles & Company - (NDLS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Noodles & Company - (NASDAQ:NDLS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.89% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Noodles & Company - is 9.18. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 88.89% from its latest reported closing price of 4.86.

The projected annual revenue for Noodles & Company - is 558MM, an increase of 6.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 238 funds or institutions reporting positions in Noodles & Company -. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NDLS is 0.13%, a decrease of 15.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.60% to 43,167K shares. The put/call ratio of NDLS is 6.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mill Road Capital Management holds 5,721K shares representing 12.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,590K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDLS by 36.79% over the last quarter.

XFBRX - Mid Cap Portfolio Investor Class holds 3,055K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,941K shares, representing an increase of 3.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDLS by 11.70% over the last quarter.

Woodson Capital Management holds 2,428K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,690K shares, representing a decrease of 10.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDLS by 8.33% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,753K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,570K shares, representing an increase of 10.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDLS by 5.55% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,374K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,215K shares, representing an increase of 11.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDLS by 27.96% over the last quarter.

Noodles Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members, Noodles was named one of the Best Places to Work by the Denver Business Journal for its unique culture built on the value of 'Loving Life' which begins by nourishing and inspiring every team member and guest who walks through the door. Noodles has also earned the Women in the Lead Certification for its investment in women-empowering initiatives for its female team members and has proudly partnered with the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance to build cultural intelligence within its teams.

