Truist Securities Maintains NMI Holdings Inc - (NMIH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of NMI Holdings Inc - (NASDAQ:NMIH) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.30% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for NMI Holdings Inc - is 28.48. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 0.30% from its latest reported closing price of 28.39.
The projected annual revenue for NMI Holdings Inc - is 547MM, an increase of 0.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.71.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 605 funds or institutions reporting positions in NMI Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMIH is 0.19%, an increase of 6.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.02% to 96,885K shares. The put/call ratio of NMIH is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,096K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,194K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMIH by 2.18% over the last quarter.
Oaktree Capital Management holds 4,900K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Macquarie Group holds 3,833K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,750K shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMIH by 9.26% over the last quarter.
DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 2,991K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,913K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMIH by 22.50% over the last quarter.
Van Berkom & Associates holds 2,880K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,704K shares, representing an increase of 6.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMIH by 1.83% over the last quarter.
NMI Holdings Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
NMI Holdings, Inc., is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default.
