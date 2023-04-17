Truist Securities Maintains Nevro (NVRO) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.39% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nevro is $45.39. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 24.39% from its latest reported closing price of $36.49.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Nevro is $460MM, an increase of 13.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.06.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VSTCX - Vanguard Strategic Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 76K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing an increase of 32.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVRO by 16.25% over the last quarter.

FSPHX - Health Care Portfolio holds 900K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 682K shares, representing an increase of 24.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVRO by 30.22% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. - BlackRock Advantage U.S. Total Market V.I. Fund Class I holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 261K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SUHAX - DWS Health and Wellness Fund holds 17K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 18.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVRO by 15.74% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 429 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nevro. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVRO is 0.13%, a decrease of 7.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.78% to 43,199K shares. The put/call ratio of NVRO is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

Nevro Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on providing innovative products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. Nevro has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. HF10 therapy has demonstrated the ability to reduce or eliminate opioids in =65% of patients across six peer-reviewed clinical studies. The Senza® System, Senza II™ System, and the Senza® Omnia™ System are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary HF10® therapy. Senza, Senza II, Senza Omnia, HF10, Nevro and the Nevro logo are trademarks of Nevro Corp.

See all Nevro regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.