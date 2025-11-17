Truist Securities Maintains NETSTREIT (NTST) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.81% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for NETSTREIT is $20.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 12.81% from its latest reported closing price of $18.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NETSTREIT is 172MM, a decrease of 8.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 481 funds or institutions reporting positions in NETSTREIT. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 3.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTST is 0.18%, an increase of 3.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.25% to 133,306K shares. The put/call ratio of NTST is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 8,958K shares representing 10.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,002K shares , representing an increase of 10.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 47.73% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 4,845K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,882K shares , representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 4.16% over the last quarter.

PRERX - Real Estate Securities Fund R-3 holds 4,452K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,966K shares , representing an increase of 10.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 28.87% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,001K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,236K shares , representing a decrease of 30.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 21.08% over the last quarter.

Prudential Financial holds 3,913K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 431K shares , representing an increase of 88.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 373.55% over the last quarter.

