Truist Securities Maintains NerdWallet (NRDS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of NerdWallet (NasdaqGM:NRDS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.07% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for NerdWallet is $14.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 3.07% from its latest reported closing price of $14.35 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for NerdWallet is 880MM, an increase of 10.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 300 funds or institutions reporting positions in NerdWallet. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 4.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRDS is 0.06%, an increase of 8.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.57% to 30,739K shares. The put/call ratio of NRDS is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Topline Capital Management holds 5,251K shares representing 11.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,332K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Quinn Opportunity Partners holds 1,104K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,154K shares , representing a decrease of 4.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRDS by 41.39% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,041K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 959K shares , representing an increase of 7.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRDS by 32.77% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 996K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 966K shares , representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRDS by 0.85% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.