Truist Securities Maintains National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.93% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for National Storage Affiliates Trust is 41.99. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 24.93% from its latest reported closing price of 33.61.

The projected annual revenue for National Storage Affiliates Trust is 842MM, a decrease of 0.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 750 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Storage Affiliates Trust. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSA is 0.22%, a decrease of 10.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.75% to 89,166K shares. The put/call ratio of NSA is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 4,041K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,719K shares, representing an increase of 7.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 11.93% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,794K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,888K shares, representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 2.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,542K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,671K shares, representing a decrease of 5.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 26.80% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,491K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,607K shares, representing a decrease of 4.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 23.70% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,052K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,260K shares, representing a decrease of 10.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 27.97% over the last quarter.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Background Information

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Denver, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

