Truist Securities Maintains National Health Investors (NHI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.31% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for National Health Investors is $87.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $77.77 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 14.31% from its latest reported closing price of $76.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for National Health Investors is 343MM, a decrease of 4.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 530 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Health Investors. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NHI is 0.16%, an increase of 4.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.20% to 39,500K shares. The put/call ratio of NHI is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,735K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,705K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHI by 6.90% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,637K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,655K shares , representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHI by 50.91% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,613K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,203K shares , representing an increase of 25.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHI by 85.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,400K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,377K shares , representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHI by 13.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,244K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,233K shares , representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NHI by 4.19% over the last quarter.

