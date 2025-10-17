Truist Securities Maintains M&T Bank (MTB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.94% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for M&T Bank is $224.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $186.85 to a high of $252.00. The average price target represents an increase of 25.94% from its latest reported closing price of $178.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for M&T Bank is 9,636MM, an increase of 6.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 25.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,856 funds or institutions reporting positions in M&T Bank. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 0.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTB is 0.26%, an increase of 0.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.96% to 159,823K shares. The put/call ratio of MTB is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,960K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,894K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTB by 3.07% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,757K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,789K shares , representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTB by 3.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,155K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,169K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTB by 3.45% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,555K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,610K shares , representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTB by 4.72% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 4,397K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,238K shares , representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTB by 12.59% over the last quarter.

