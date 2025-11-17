Truist Securities Maintains MSC Income Fund (MSIF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of MSC Income Fund (NYSE:MSIF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.85% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for MSC Income Fund is $16.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.64 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 24.85% from its latest reported closing price of $13.48 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in MSC Income Fund. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 179.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSIF is 0.09%, an increase of 50.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 105.67% to 5,261K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sanders Morris Harris holds 1,139K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,060K shares , representing an increase of 6.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSIF by 60.51% over the last quarter.

Ares Management holds 408K shares. No change in the last quarter.

CF Capital holds 320K shares.

Franklin Resources holds 310K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares , representing an increase of 50.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSIF by 75.76% over the last quarter.

Putnam ETF Trust - Putnam BDC ETF - holds 227K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares , representing an increase of 45.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSIF by 56.18% over the last quarter.

