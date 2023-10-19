Truist Securities Maintains Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 18, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.96% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Monarch Casino & Resort is 85.42. The forecasts range from a low of 72.72 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 38.96% from its latest reported closing price of 61.48.

The projected annual revenue for Monarch Casino & Resort is 503MM, an increase of 1.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.95.

Monarch Casino & Resort Declares $0.30 Dividend

On July 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023 received the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $61.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.95%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.26%, the lowest has been 1.53%, and the highest has been 32.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.23 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.96 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.79%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 425 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monarch Casino & Resort. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCRI is 0.12%, a decrease of 23.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.63% to 14,871K shares. The put/call ratio of MCRI is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DAVENPORT & Co holds 1,145K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,148K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCRI by 8.85% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 938K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 965K shares, representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCRI by 10.58% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 812K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 802K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCRI by 584.00% over the last quarter.

DSCPX - Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund holds 572K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 529K shares, representing an increase of 7.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCRI by 5.74% over the last quarter.

VSEIX - JPMorgan Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 505K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Monarch Casino & Resort Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Monarch Casino & Resort is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on our guests' superior expectations, the company continues to aggressively reinvest in its properties. As a market leader, Monarch invites clients to become more familiar with the company, its operations and management team.

