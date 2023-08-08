Truist Securities Maintains MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.58% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for MGP Ingredients is 129.39. The forecasts range from a low of 121.20 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.58% from its latest reported closing price of 122.55.

The projected annual revenue for MGP Ingredients is 839MM, an increase of 4.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 538 funds or institutions reporting positions in MGP Ingredients. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGPI is 0.22%, a decrease of 8.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.98% to 17,432K shares. The put/call ratio of MGPI is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,120K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,141K shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGPI by 13.29% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 966K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 752K shares, representing an increase of 22.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGPI by 114,566.13% over the last quarter.

Stephens Investment Management Group holds 773K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 794K shares, representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGPI by 19.68% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 489K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 659K shares, representing a decrease of 34.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGPI by 94.05% over the last quarter.

CIPSX - CHAMPLAIN SMALL COMPANY FUND ADVISOR SHARES holds 420K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 325K shares, representing an increase of 22.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGPI by 13.73% over the last quarter.

MGP Ingredients Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1941, MGP is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are expertly crafted through a combination of art and science and backed by a long history of experience. The company's proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where distilled alcohol products and food ingredients are produced. Premium spirits are also distilled and matured at the company's facility in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

