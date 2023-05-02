Truist Securities Maintains MGM Resorts International (MGM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.45% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for MGM Resorts International is 55.92. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 21.45% from its latest reported closing price of 46.04.

The projected annual revenue for MGM Resorts International is 13,904MM, a decrease of 1.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1229 funds or institutions reporting positions in MGM Resorts International. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 0.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGM is 0.33%, an increase of 37.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.32% to 278,188K shares. The put/call ratio of MGM is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 21,276K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,178K shares, representing an increase of 14.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGM by 26.83% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 10,500K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,984K shares, representing an increase of 14.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGM by 24.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,328K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,374K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGM by 3.67% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,372K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,397K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGM by 3.58% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,144K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,244K shares, representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGM by 2.20% over the last quarter.

MGM Resorts International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MGM Resorts International is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings in the United States and Macau, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, ARIA and Park MGM. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its 'Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet' initiative, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®.

