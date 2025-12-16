TRUIST SECURITIES Maintains MedinCell (MDCLF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, TRUIST SECURITIES maintained coverage of MedinCell (OTCPK:MDCLF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 164.49% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for MedinCell is $18.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.45 to a high of $24.26. The average price target represents an increase of 164.49% from its latest reported closing price of $6.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MedinCell is 44MM, an increase of 35.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in MedinCell. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDCLF is 0.28%, an increase of 17.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.54% to 160K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 102K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares , representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDCLF by 0.72% over the last quarter.

NWXSX - Nationwide International Small Cap Fund holds 27K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares , representing a decrease of 36.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDCLF by 4.88% over the last quarter.

VIOPX - International Opportunities Fund holds 22K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares , representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDCLF by 44.20% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDCLF by 8.64% over the last quarter.

IBRN - iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing a decrease of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDCLF by 3.64% over the last quarter.

