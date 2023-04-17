Truist Securities Maintains Mcdonald's (MCD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Mcdonald's (NYSE:MCD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.42% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mcdonald's is $301.76. The forecasts range from a low of $272.70 to a high of $346.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.42% from its latest reported closing price of $288.98.

The projected annual revenue for Mcdonald's is $23,793MM, an increase of 2.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.57.

Mcdonald's Declares $1.52 Dividend

On February 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.52 per share ($6.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.52 per share.

At the current share price of $288.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.10%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.38%, the lowest has been 2.05%, and the highest has been 3.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.29 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MAIPX - MAI Managed Volatility Fund Institutional holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SJS Investment Consulting holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCD by 99.90% over the last quarter.

HBW Advisory Services holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 32.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCD by 155,971.72% over the last quarter.

Old National Bancorp holds 44K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCD by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Burleson & Company holds 24K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 6.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCD by 99.88% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4031 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mcdonald's. This is an increase of 217 owner(s) or 5.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCD is 0.46%, a decrease of 24.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.71% to 555,000K shares. The put/call ratio of MCD is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

McDonald`s Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with over 39,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 93% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners.

