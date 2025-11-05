Truist Securities Maintains Match Group (MTCH) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Match Group (NasdaqGS:MTCH) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.76% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Match Group is $39.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.54 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 25.76% from its latest reported closing price of $31.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Match Group is 4,152MM, an increase of 19.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,171 funds or institutions reporting positions in Match Group. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 1.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTCH is 0.18%, an increase of 26.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.38% to 305,748K shares. The put/call ratio of MTCH is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Starboard Value holds 15,312K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,086K shares , representing an increase of 8.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 2.58% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 12,484K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,321K shares , representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 8.51% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 9,541K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,566K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 11.34% over the last quarter.

XLC - The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 8,410K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,810K shares , representing an increase of 7.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 9.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,894K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,944K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 12.22% over the last quarter.

