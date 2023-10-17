Truist Securities Maintains Masco (MAS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Masco (NYSE:MAS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.26% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Masco is 70.02. The forecasts range from a low of 59.59 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 33.26% from its latest reported closing price of 52.54.

The projected annual revenue for Masco is 8,319MM, an increase of 1.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1407 funds or institutions reporting positions in Masco. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAS is 0.20%, an increase of 6.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.45% to 254,112K shares. The put/call ratio of MAS is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 13,365K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,086K shares, representing a decrease of 42.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 22.17% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 9,728K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,947K shares, representing an increase of 8.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 23.56% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 8,662K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,710K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 188.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,032K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,976K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 7.34% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,358K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,259K shares, representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 6.48% over the last quarter.

Masco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Kichler® decorative and outdoor lighting; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders.

