Truist Securities Maintains Markel Group (MKL) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.65% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Markel Group is 1,564.00. The forecasts range from a low of 1,414.00 to a high of $1,732.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.65% from its latest reported closing price of 1,466.46.

The projected annual revenue for Markel Group is 14,219MM, a decrease of 5.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 83.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1080 funds or institutions reporting positions in Markel Group. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MKL is 0.53%, an increase of 9.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.08% to 11,997K shares. The put/call ratio of MKL is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 585K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 597K shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKL by 9.69% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 472K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 468K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKL by 10.05% over the last quarter.

PMSBX - MidCap Fund (f holds 424K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 433K shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKL by 1.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 395K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 388K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKL by 9.01% over the last quarter.

DAVENPORT & Co holds 323K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 325K shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKL by 0.62% over the last quarter.

Markel Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The Company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the Company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value.

