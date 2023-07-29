Truist Securities Maintains Marinemax (HZO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Marinemax (NYSE:HZO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.69% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marinemax is 36.46. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.69% from its latest reported closing price of 39.08.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Marinemax is 2,415MM, an increase of 3.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 488 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marinemax. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 7.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HZO is 0.09%, a decrease of 16.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.11% to 23,587K shares. The put/call ratio of HZO is 2.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 2,214K shares representing 10.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,141K shares, representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HZO by 8.18% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,725K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,575K shares, representing an increase of 8.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HZO by 1.58% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,594K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,601K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HZO by 10.90% over the last quarter.

Broad Bay Capital Management holds 674K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 625K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marinemax Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MarineMax is the world's largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, selling new and used recreational boats, yachts and related marine products and services, as well as providing yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax has over 100 locations worldwide, including 77 retail dealership locations, including 30 marinas or storage operations. Through Fraser Yachts and Northrop and Johnson, it is also the largest super-yacht services provider, operating 27 locations across the globe. MarineMax provides finance and insurance services through wholly owned subsidiaries and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. The Company also operates Boatyard, a pioneering digital platform that enhances the boating experience.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.