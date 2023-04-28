Truist Securities Maintains Marinemax (HZO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Marinemax (NYSE:HZO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.17% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marinemax is 41.69. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 43.17% from its latest reported closing price of 29.12.

The projected annual revenue for Marinemax is 2,415MM, an increase of 4.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 525 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marinemax. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HZO is 0.11%, a decrease of 3.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.41% to 23,614K shares. The put/call ratio of HZO is 13.59, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 2,141K shares representing 9.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,012K shares, representing an increase of 6.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HZO by 3.54% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,601K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,575K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HZO by 3.14% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,575K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,505K shares, representing an increase of 4.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HZO by 3.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 625K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 602K shares, representing an increase of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HZO by 0.36% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 533K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marinemax Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MarineMax is the world's largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, selling new and used recreational boats, yachts and related marine products and services, as well as providing yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax has over 100 locations worldwide, including 77 retail dealership locations, including 30 marinas or storage operations. Through Fraser Yachts and Northrop and Johnson, it is also the largest super-yacht services provider, operating 27 locations across the globe. MarineMax provides finance and insurance services through wholly owned subsidiaries and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. The Company also operates Boatyard, a pioneering digital platform that enhances the boating experience.

