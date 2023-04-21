Truist Securities Maintains ManpowerGroup (MAN) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.53% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ManpowerGroup is $88.97. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $106.05. The average price target represents an increase of 20.53% from its latest reported closing price of $73.81.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ManpowerGroup is $18,793MM, a decrease of 3.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.44.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ORSIX - NORTH SQUARE DYNAMIC SMALL CAP FUND CLASS I holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 6.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAN by 11.09% over the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - PD Mid-Cap Index Portfolio Class P holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 7.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAN by 11.41% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP ClearBridge QS Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund Standard Class holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PVCMX - Palm Valley Capital Fund Investor Class holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 820 funds or institutions reporting positions in ManpowerGroup. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAN is 0.17%, an increase of 14.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.84% to 63,034K shares. The put/call ratio of MAN is 1.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

ManpowerGroup Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ManpowerGroup®, the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands - Manpower®, Experis®, Right Management® and ManpowerGroup® Solutions - creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across 80 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. In 2019, ManpowerGroup was named one of Fortune's Most Admired Companies for the seventeenth year and one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the tenth year, confirming our position as the most trusted brand in the industry.

See all ManpowerGroup regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.