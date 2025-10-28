Stocks
Truist Securities Maintains Malibu Boats (MBUU) Hold Recommendation

October 28, 2025 — 05:11 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Malibu Boats (NasdaqGM:MBUU) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.57% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Malibu Boats is $36.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 7.57% from its latest reported closing price of $33.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Malibu Boats is 1,688MM, an increase of 109.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 352 funds or institutions reporting positions in Malibu Boats. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBUU is 0.21%, an increase of 12.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.71% to 27,443K shares. MBUU / Malibu Boats, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of MBUU is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 1,671K shares representing 8.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,535K shares , representing an increase of 8.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBUU by 2.20% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,623K shares representing 8.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,623K shares representing 8.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 1,374K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,366K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBUU by 2.79% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,261K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,602K shares , representing a decrease of 27.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBUU by 89.36% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

