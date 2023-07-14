Truist Securities Maintains Malibu Boats Inc - (MBUU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 14, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Malibu Boats Inc - (NASDAQ:MBUU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.43% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Malibu Boats Inc - is 69.07. The forecasts range from a low of 62.62 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 19.43% from its latest reported closing price of 57.83.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Malibu Boats Inc - is 1,342MM, a decrease of 1.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 437 funds or institutions reporting positions in Malibu Boats Inc -. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBUU is 0.16%, an increase of 0.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.59% to 24,456K shares. The put/call ratio of MBUU is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 1,470K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,472K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBUU by 12.16% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,446K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,408K shares, representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBUU by 4.94% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 1,058K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,042K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,042K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Malibu Boats Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. Malibu Boats, Inc. is the market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis boat brands, the leader in the 20' - 40' segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand, and in a leading position in the saltwater fishing boat market with its Pursuit and Cobia offshore boats and Pathfinder, Maverick, and Hewes flats and bay boat brands. A pre-eminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fisherman and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.